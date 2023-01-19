Laugh out loud: Janaki Sabesh to perform in the city on January 21

CHENNAI: Alchemy Arts & Education Foundation is organising ‘O2 Rendezvous with Art’, a performing art series that features music, dance, storytelling and theatre, featuring a storytelling session for children by master storyteller Janaki Sabesh on January 21 at Alchemy Black Box Studio, Adyar.

‘O2 Rendezvous Art’ is an initiative to keep the scene of performing arts up and going in the city, while also supporting local artistes by collaborating with them and giving them a platform to perform. Alchemy Black Box, one of Chennai’s black boxes, aims to shed light on endangered and experimental art forms.

“The idea behind ‘O2 Rendezvous with Art’ is to offer a unique platform to both upcoming and established artists with a clear vision of art appreciation for the common public and sustainability for performing artists,” says Vijay Viswanathan, founder of Alchemy Arts & Education Foundation and of Alchemy Black Box Studio.

Speaking to about the collaboration, Janaki Sabesh says, “Artspire is a dear team to work with and they have also been managing Alchemy. So, when they approached me for this collaboration on the art series, I couldn’t say no.”

She further says, “I have been following Vijay’s work for some time now and he’s been involved in theatre and taking to children of different schools in the city. When I heard about Alchemy’s black box I felt this would be a good start at encouraging spaces to conduct more curated performances in the city and when I was told that storytelling is also a part of the art series, I was very happy.”

Janaki says the best way for people to kick off and begin this year would be by laughing out loud. She believes that comedy connects immediately with children. “I’ve chosen three stories– it’s about monkeys going on a fast, about a talking bird in Kolkata, and about a rumour going on in a jungle in Maharashtra. The reason I chose these stories is that they have comical tones and the kids will have a great time laughing out together.”

Commenting on how important storytelling is for a child, she says a child listens to stories and they immersive themselves within that world. When they listen to someone perform, they are able to connect to the story. “They don’t think much; if they like it they like it and if they don’t, they don’t. There is instant gratification. Because of the connection, their imagination widens and this opens up avenues for exploration. I believe stories make their world bigger and it’s the only way they are able to make sense of the world they are living in,” she adds.

Talking about what she is looking forward to from the event, “I’m looking forward to lots of laughter along with a highly engaging and participative session,” she smiles.