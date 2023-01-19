HC extends stay on operating brick kilns in Thadagam area

The Coimbatore district administration filed a report before the HC stating that as per the direction of the Madras HC, an order was passed against the brick kilns functioning in the Thadagam area.

The government also drew the attention of the judges saying that the National Green Tribunal had also passed an order that stalled the order of the geology commissioner and barred the brick kilns from functioning in the Thadagam.

However, the counsel representing the industry noted that they are ready to pay the penalty as per the order of the geology and mines commissioner.

They sought permission to take out the manufactured brick kilns from the units.

Recording the submissions, the judges expressed their dissatisfaction saying that the very operation of the brick kilns was illegal. "Is it right to pay the penalty and then continue the illegal activities?" the bench questioned.

The bench extended the interim stay already passed in this matter. The NGT was also directed to dispose of all the cases related to the brick kilns.