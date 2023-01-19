Bihar man held with Ganja laced chocolates in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai police arrested a man who had been selling ganja laced chocolates in a shop in Triplicane.

Police also seized 7 kg of ganja laced chocolates.

Police on Wednesday arrested Surendra Yadav, who had been selling the contraband to customers who approached his pan shop.

He was running the shop at Meeran Saheb Street in Triplicane. Police came to know that he was selling such contraband and carried out the raid on Wednesday evening based on input from the public.

During the enquiry, it was found that he was procuring the chocolates from Bihar to sell it in Chennai.