City

147 sovereigns missing from businessman's house in Chennai

A fire tender along with a squad was rushed to the spot, broke open the house and doused the fire.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A businessman who went on a tour to Sri Lanka with his wife returned on Wednesday and found at least 147 sovereigns of gold jewellery missing from his house in Gandhi Nagar in Adyar.

Mugilan (35), who is engaged in construction business, had left Chennai on January 13 to Lanka with his wife after leaving their children in relatives' house in Salem.

A couple of days back, neighbours had noticed smoke coming out of the house of Mugilan and alerted the fire control room. A fire tender along with a squad was rushed to the spot, broke open the house and doused the fire. They found that a short circuit in an air conditioner had triggered the fire. Later, a police team also visited the place. When came to know about the fire, Mugilan asked his friends to check the gold jewelry kept in the bureau in the house. Friends, who checked the house told him that the gold ornaments in the house had gone missing. Shocked over this, Mugilan returned to Chennai and lodged a complaint with Adyar police station.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Sri Lanka
Salem
Gold ornaments
Gold missing
Adyar police station
Gandhi Nagar in Adyar

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in