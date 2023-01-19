147 sovereigns missing from businessman's house in Chennai

CHENNAI: A businessman who went on a tour to Sri Lanka with his wife returned on Wednesday and found at least 147 sovereigns of gold jewellery missing from his house in Gandhi Nagar in Adyar.

Mugilan (35), who is engaged in construction business, had left Chennai on January 13 to Lanka with his wife after leaving their children in relatives' house in Salem.

A couple of days back, neighbours had noticed smoke coming out of the house of Mugilan and alerted the fire control room. A fire tender along with a squad was rushed to the spot, broke open the house and doused the fire. They found that a short circuit in an air conditioner had triggered the fire. Later, a police team also visited the place. When came to know about the fire, Mugilan asked his friends to check the gold jewelry kept in the bureau in the house. Friends, who checked the house told him that the gold ornaments in the house had gone missing. Shocked over this, Mugilan returned to Chennai and lodged a complaint with Adyar police station.