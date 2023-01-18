Woman cop dies in road accident on Tiruchy-Chennai NH

CHENNAI: A 51-year-old woman police constable died in a road accident in Tambaram on Wednesday.

The deceased was Sheela Jebamani of Manthoppu in Tambaram was working as the head constable in the Tambaram all-women police station. On Monday evening, Rama Prabha, Sub Inspector of the Tambaram all-women police station got injured after her scooter skidded near Chromepet.

Sheela Jebamani was on her way to the spot on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway on her scooter and when she was crossing Tambaram a car which was out of control rammed the scooter from behind and went without stopping.

Police said Sheela Jebamani was thrown off the scooter and suffered severe head injuries. The Chromepet traffic investigation police rushed her to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General hospital and were admitted to the ICU.

Sheela Jebamani who was under treatments for two days succumbed on Wednesday early morning. The Chromepet traffic police have registered a case under section 304 (a) and are trying to identify the car with the help of CCTV on the National Highway