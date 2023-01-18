City

Pongal mess: 235 tonnes of waste gets cleaned in Chennai

Waste collection have been done by the conservancy workers since late Tuesday night.
Conservancy workers cleaning the beach
Conservancy workers cleaning the beach
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Marina beach alone contributing 50 tonnes of the 235 tonnes of waste that got cleared following Pongal celebrations in Chennai, shows the enormity of littering in the city beach.

On the occasion of Kaanum Pongal, the finale of the three-day Pongal celebrations, as a custom families flocked public places in record numbers.

Marina beach was dotted by thousands of people leaving a plenty of garbage.

Over a 100 conservancy workers cleaned the waste since late Tuesday night resulting in collection of 50 tonnes of waste. This is almost one-fourth of total amount of waste collected in the city. 202 tonnes of waste came out of the Bhogi celebrations alone.

