Kaanum Pongal: 1 lakh people thronged Mahabalipuram beach

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Kaanum Pongal, 1 lakh tourists thronged Mamallapuram beach on Tuesday.

A large number of tourists along with their families from Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tambaram, Pallavaram, Sholinganallur, and surrounding areas celebrated Kaanum Pongal on the beach with packed food. People of all age groups celebrated and visited five chariots, Arjunan tapasu, Krishna's butter ball, and lighthouse.

In this situation, the police force had put up barricades to prevent people from bathing, but defying it some people took bath in the sea. Also, a police booth was set up and through loudspeakers cops instructed the people accordingly.

In view of Pongal, special buses were arranged to operate from various places to Mamallapuram and mini buses were arranged to run in Mamallapuram city at a fare of Rs 10.

Under the leadership of Mamallapuram Assistant Superintendent of Police Jagatheeswaran, Mamallapuram police inspector Rukmangathan, sub-inspector Vijayakumar, traffic police inspector Mahesh and along with 300 policemen, security forces and traffic regulations were carried on in the city.