Film crew member falls to death from shooting spot near Chennai

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man, part of a film crew was killed after he fell from a height of 40 feet at a film shooting spot near Gummidipoondi in Chennai outskirts on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kumar of Saligramam. Police said that he was part of the cinematography team of the movie, 'Weapon' starring actor Sathyaraj among others. The film crew was shooting at a location near Iyer Kandigai in Tiruvallur district for the past few days, police said.

On Wednesday morning, Kumar was trying to set up the lighting equipment when the accident happened. When he was working at the top of a tower-like structure, he allegedly slipped and fell to the ground. Other members in the film crew moved him to the Ponneri Government Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Upon information, the Kavaraipettai police recovered his body and sent it for postmortem. A case was registered and an investigation was started. Preliminary investigations revealed that Kumar had climbed atop the tall structure without any safety equipment. Further investigations are on.