Customs seize gold worth ₹1.59 cr at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 1.59 crore at the Chennai airport.

Based on intelligence, two passengers who arrived from Dubai via Muscat on Sunday were intercepted by the Air Customs officers and on examination of their luggage and person they found yellow-coloured foil concealed in laptops and mini CPUs. On extraction, a total of 900 grams of gold was seized and recovered under the Customs Act.

In another incident, two women passengers who arrived from Sharjah on Sunday were intercepted by the Customs officers. During a personal search eight bangles weighing about 766 grams were recovered and seized. On Monday, a male passenger was intercepted and was found carrying gold in his rectum weighing 645 grams and the same was recovered and seized under the Customs Act.

In another incident on Monday, two women passengers who arrived from Colombo were intercepted and found they were carrying gold jewellery in paste form and on extraction gold weighing about 837 grams was recovered and seized. Customs officials have recovered and seized 3.14 kgs of gold valued at Rs 1.59 crore and further investigation is on.