Chennai Trans Kitchen: Hotel run by 10 transpersons opens in Kolathur

CHENNAI: To uplift the lives of the trans community through new livelihood, a restaurant named 'Chennai Trans Kitchen' was inaugurated at Kolathur on Wednesday.
Speaking on this, Jeeva, a transwoman who is the founder and director of Trans Persons Rights Association in Chennai said, "This is a new project under our association. As transpeople have started working in many fields these days, we decided to start a new hotel too. This will help us become independent and give more job opportunities for trans people in future."
As of now, 10 transpersons have been employed as cooks at the newly-launched Chennai Trans Kitchen in Kolathur, that majorly focuses on Tamil cuisines. Jeeva pointed out that they decided to set up a hotel, noticing several talented cooks in the community.
"We have so many transperson who are excellent cooks. We wanted to make use of their skills and share it with the public, also the reason for choosing the name of the hotel,” she added.
United Way of Chennai along with HSBC bank as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative have shelled out Rs 15 lakh for the one-of-a-kind hotel.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android