Chennai Trans Kitchen: Hotel run by 10 transpersons opens in Kolathur

As of now, 10 transpersons have been employed as cooks at the newly-launched Chennai Trans Kitchen in Kolathur, that majorly focuses on Tamil cuisines. Jeeva pointed out that they decided to set up a hotel, noticing several talented cooks in the community.

"We have so many transperson who are excellent cooks. We wanted to make use of their skills and share it with the public, also the reason for choosing the name of the hotel,” she added.

United Way of Chennai along with HSBC bank as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative have shelled out Rs 15 lakh for the one-of-a-kind hotel.