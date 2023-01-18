Avadi Police Commissioner inaugurates station at Sevvapet

TIRUVALLUR: Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore formally inaugurated the Sevvapet police station on Wednesday. Two years after the establishment of Avadi Police Commissionerate, the Sevvapet police station was merged with it a year ago.

The Sevvapet station was functioning in Tiruvoor area for the past year owing to lack of space, it has now been shifted to Ponnudurai Street on the road leading to Avadi in Sevvapet area.

Speaking at the inauguration, Rathore said that the new police station would be easily accessible to the public and 25 CCTV cameras have been installed in the areas under the jurisdiction.

Rathore said that discussions are underway to facilitate the attachment of Gummidipoondi and Ponneri stations under the Avadi Commissionerate as well.

“Five stations that come under Tiruvallur district have been brought under the Avadi Commissionerate and while some of them are operating on their own premises, the Sholavaram station has been shifted owing to lack of space and a bigger station would soon be constructed,” he added. He also said that new police booths have been set up in Sevvapet and they have recommended the installation of a new booth at Gandhi Nagar in Sholavaram.