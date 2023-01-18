3 siblings held for attacking boy, mother in their house

CHENNAI: City police on Wednesday arrested three brothers for assaulting a boy and his mother at their home in Kodungaiyur after a quarrel between two groups during a cricket match. On January 15, Lokesh (27), a resident of Kodungaiyur, was playing cricket with his friends on a ground belonging to a private college when a clash erupted between two groups. After the quarrel, Lokesh went home, where 3 men visited him and argued with him. It escalated, and they attacked Lokesh. When his mother intervened, she too was attacked with stones. When onlookers gathered, the trio fled the place. Neighbours rescued Lokesh and his mother and moved them to a private hospital. Based on their complaint, Kodungaiyur Police registered a case and arrested Sathish (30), Lokesh (28) and Naresh (24) – brothers and residents of Madhavaram Milk colony. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.