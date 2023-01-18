17 children, separated from families in Marina crowd, reunited

CHENNAI: Due to thronging crowd at Marina beach on Kaanum Pongal, as many as 17 children got separated from their families. Police teams on the ground ensured that the separated children got reunited with their families.

City Police had set up two temporary control rooms near Marina beach on Tuesday- one near Labour statue and one near Anna Square police station — to co-ordinate with the personnel on ground. Apart from this, temporary watchtowers were also erected on the beach

All-terrain vehicles of City Police too were on rounds on the beach to ensure that there were no untoward incidents. "There was less crowd at the beach during the day in comparison with previous Kaanum Pongal days and we also used drones to monitor the crowd which helped in quickly finding the lost children," a police officer said.

Police also used PA (public address) systems to warn the public to be careful about robbers who use the crowd to rob valuables.