Vandalur zoo had 1 lakh visitors this Pongal season

CHENNAI: During Pongal festival, more than one lakh people visited Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur.

Owing to Kaanum Pongal on Tuesday, public thronged the zoo.

According to data released by the Vandalur zoo management, 7,630 people visited the zoo on January 14 and 17,762 people on January 15. Subsequently, on January 16 as many as 34,183 people and on January 17 about 31,400 people visited the zoo.

Furthermore, 9,000 children below five years were part of the visitors count on these days.

The management planned a slew of events from screening of documentary and short films, elephant shower shows and viewing of feeding herbivore animals like Indian Gaur, Rhinoceros, Black Buck, Sambar Deer, Hog Deer, Spotted Deer, Swamp Deer, Nilgai among other animals.