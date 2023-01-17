City

Kaanum Pongal: 480 spl buses to be operated in Chennai

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation has made arrangements to operate special buses to Mamallapuram, Kovalam, Besant Nagar and other areas.
CHENNAI: In the view of Kaanum Pongal, 480 special buses will run across various parts of Chennai today.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation has made arrangements to operate special buses to Mamallapuram, Kovalam, Besant Nagar and other areas for the convenience of people to celebrate pongal with their families in beach and other tourist spots.

Also, security arrangements have also been made all over the city.

