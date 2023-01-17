‘District child welfare officer kidnapped, threatened me’

Chengalpattu: The mother of the boy who died under suspicious circumstances at a juvenile home submitted a petition to Chengalpattu police on Tuesday claiming that the district child welfare officer allegedly kidnapped and held her hostage. The woman Nirmala came to meet the DSP along with the representatives from People’s Watch Organisation, Communist Party of India and the Humanist People’s Party and submitted the petition. In the petition, she claimed that her son Gokul Shree (17), who was lodged at the Chengalpattu juvenile correction centre was beaten to death by the center staff following which six of them were arrested in connection with it. However, in an effort to destroy the witness and force her to withdraw the case, the district child welfare officer Sivakumar reportedly kidnapped and threatened Nirmala. Following this, Nirmala submitted a petition to the DSP demanding action against Sivakumar and his acquaintances.