Child on Pongal vacation falls into resort pool, dies in Mahabs

MAMALLAPURAM: In a tragic incident that cast a pall of sadness over the town of Mamallapuram, an 8-year-old girl, who was on her vacation at a resort on ECR died when she tripped and fell into the swimming pool and drowned on Monday.

The child, Jyotsna Amulya, who lived with her parents at Mappedu, was pursuing her Class 4 at a private school in the area. She along with her parents came to stay at a star hotel in ECR and celebrate their Pongal leave and also visit the tourist attractions at Mamallapuram.

Girl's father Prem Edwin Raja who works as a manager in a private firm was at the Golden Sun resort in Mamallapuram with his family ahead of the Pongal holidays, when the incident happened.

On Monday, when the child was playing near the swimming pool at the property, she tripped and fell inside. “The onlookers immediately rescued her and alerted her dad Prem Edwin who rushed to the scene after calling for an ambulance,” police said.

She was rushed to the primary health centre in Pooncheri but Joshna died there without responding to treatments.

On information, the Mahabalipuram police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH. The police during the inquiry found that Sundaram (35) who is in charge of the pool was not present there at the time of the incident. The police arrested Sundaram for being negligent in his duty. The police have registered a case and are inquiring with the resort managers and staff.

