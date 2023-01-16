Spl events for Pongal visitors at Vandalur Zoo for 2 days

CHENNAI: Anticipating high tourists' turnout at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, the zoo management has planned several special arrangements on Tuesday and Wednesday. For these days, the zoo timings have been changed to 8 am to 5 pm.

Subsequently, as per the press note, the zoo will be open on Tuesday (on Kannum Pongal), which is usually a scheduled holiday for visitors. Additionally, visitors will be allowed to view feeding of herbivore animals like Indian Gaur, Rhinoceros, Black Buck, Sambar Deer, Hog Deer, Spotted Deer, Swamp Deer, Nilgai among other animals from 11 am onwards.

Further, as a water pond was constructed in December for two elephants – Rohini and Pragruthi - the management has scheduled an elephant shower show between 2 pm and 4 pm.

Besides screening a documentary and short films regarding the zoo activities and upkeep of animals, a photo booth has been set up for visitors to take memorable pictures, noted the press note.

As part of regular arrangements' and for addressing emergencies, nine medical help desks and five ambulances are at standby. Additionally, for crowd control, three watch towers have also been stationed by the management.

Furthermore, facilities like drinking water, food outlets, toilets, helpdesks, medical help desks, rest areas, separate parking for two and four-wheelers have been arranged. Besides this, 20 fully functional ticket counters at the entrance and additional two ticket counters in the parking area have been set up.

Besides this, hand tagging children below eight years with a parent's contact number and wheel chair for elderly and differently-abled people have been arranged by the zoo management.