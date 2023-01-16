Sharing food and roots at Vizha Medai’s curated dinner in Chennai

By: Devisri A

CHENNAI: Imagine having dinner out in the open under the starry sky with the comfort of the breeze or on the banks of the river, while the wispy air carries the fragrance of wet soil. Sounds dreamy, does it not? Vizha Medai creates this experience by incorporating food, design and clothing with a blend of traditional and modern elements.

Sanjana, Akash and Darshini, the brains behind Vizha Medai, do projects and experiments to explore and learn about food, clothing and design. Their recent project, the ‘Vizha Dinner’, sprouted while planning to launch a Tamil calendar. “Around January 2022, we came up with the concept of creating a Tamil calendar. When we got into research, we couldn’t get the necessary information. That’s when we decided to invite people for a dinner to understand and learn about our Tamil roots,” says Sanjana.

The dinner series has four dinners based on the seasons of the Tamil months. “We combined three months as a quarter and hosted a dinner around those seasons. We have food curated based on the seasons, and the ingredients are sourced locally. Discussions over the food table will be majorly about the Tamil months,” explains Sanjana on the rationale behind the dinner concept.