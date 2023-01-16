Rowdy hacked to death on Pongal day; 3 held near Chennai

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police have arrested a trio for the murder of a 28-year-old history sheeter near Sholavaram on Sunday. The deceased, K Ashwin, was a resident of Vijayanallur near Sholavaram, who has several pending cases against him.

On Sunday night, Ashwin was on the way to meet a relative when a gang rounded him up and started to attack him. Ashwin tried to escape, but he was chased and hacked by the gang with dangerous weapons.

Ashwin suffered cut injuries on head and torso and was lying in a pool of blood. Locals who rushed to the scene on hearing the screams took him to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead.

Sholavaram Police secured the man's body on information and sent it to Government stanley hospital for autopsy. After investigation, Sholavaram police arrested three persons - R Sarath (20), V Vinoth (24) and M Velappan (26) - all from Nallur village near Sholavaram. Police investigations revealed that the deceased Ashwin had enmity with two of the arrested persons and to avoid confrontations with them, he shifted from one place to another. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.