Disability rights activists protest discrimination at CLRI

CHENNAI: The Members of Disability Rights Alliance protested against the discrimination and alleged autocracy in the promotion of employees at the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI).

The protest, demanding transparency and publishing of the actual criteria, assessment and promotion of employees since 2000, and implementation of reservation for persons with disabilities (PwD), will go on for a week.

The disability rights activists allege that the policy implementation to recruit PwDs with 4% reservation is not transparent. Gyana Bharathi, senior principal scientist with CLRI, said, “The criteria and promotion needs to be assessed. Refusal to publish details indicates selective and biased promotion of non-productive or undeserved scientists. When the newly included EWS can have an independent liaison officer, why can’t one be employed for SC, ST and PwD?”

Activists also allege that the Performance Management System (PMS) needs to be reformed as it should have inputs from PwDs. “Budget allocation for R&D needs to be prioritised. Deprioritise testing and other routine works, while departmental meetings and institutional interactions must be encouraged,” they stated.

Officials from the Directorate of the Institute said that their demands had been noted. “Discussion will be done with the heads of departments and the director. Issues that need to be investigated by the CSIR will be taken care of. Since protestors did not accept this response, the demonstration continues.