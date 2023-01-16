Dakshinachitra enthralls tourists

MAHABALIPURAM: The Tourism Department organised a grand pongal celebrations at Muttukadu in which several foreigners participated and enjoyed the festival with pomp and gay.

Chengalpattu Collector Rahul Nath inaugurated the function which is celebrated every year to showcase the traditions in which the harvest festival is celebrated throughout the state.

This year, the celebrations were organised at Dakshinachitra at Muttukadu on East Coast Road where nearly 50 tourists from countries like UK, USA, Germany, Nigeria etc. arrived by buses to participate in the function.

The tourists were welcomed with garlands and the traditional tilaks on the forehead. Following this, the foreigners joined along with the locals and Collector Rahul Nath and made Pongal in colourful pots. They later prayed and dedicated the Pongal to the sun God and the local deity.

The Tourism Department had organised various competitions like musical chair, uriyadi etc. in which locals and tourists participated and won prizes.

Traditional dance programmes like poikkal kudirai, karakattam and kavadiyattam were performed in which spectators joined in and danced to their heart’s content. The tourism staff explained the tradition of celebrating Pongal in detail so foreigners could understand and experience the rich culture of Tamil Nadu. Owing to the pandemic, such celebrations were put off for the past two years so this year’s event was celebrated in full swing with no expenses spared.