32-yr-old wanted by Punjab police held at city airport

CHENNAI: Dinesh Kumar (32), wanted by the Punjab police, was detained at the Chennai airport when he was about to board the flight to Sri Lanka on Sunday. Immigration officials were checking travel documents of passengers who were about to board the flight to Sri Lanka on Sunday. When they scanned Dinesh’s documents, they found he was wanted by the police in a sexual harassment case. After detaining him, officials found that the Punjab police has registered POCSO and sexual harassment cases against him. Dinesh had been missing for a year. So, the Punjab police had issued an LOC to all airports in India. On Sunday, Dinesh was handed over to the airport police. A special team from Punjab would soon arrive in Chennai to take Dinesh into custody.