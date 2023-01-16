3, including 2 talking over phone connected to charger, suffer shock

CHENNAI: Three young women suffered electric shock of which two were talking over the mobile phones connected to the charger in their hostel room in Tambaram on Monday.

Police said Kungumkumari (19), Poonam (20) and Urmila Kumari (24) of Jharkhand were staying in a women's PG in Kadaperi near Tambaram and were working in a private firm in MEPZ in Tambaram Sanatorium.

On Monday morning, Kungamkumari, after taking a shower on her wet hands, was talking over the phone and opened the window of the room. It touched the overhead electric cable and she suffered severe electric shock and was thrown off.

Police said at the same time Poonam and Urmila Kumari who was talking over the phone while connecting it to the mobile charger in another room also suffered an electric shock.

On hearing the cries, others in the PG rushed to the spot and they informed the ambulance and all of them were rushed to the Chromepet GH. Kungumkumari who suffered severe burns was referred to the Kilpuk medical college and hospital and the two other women were admitted to a private hospital in the locality.

Police said Kungumkumari is in critical condition with 75 per cent burns and the other two women are in stable condition. The Tambaram police have registered a case and further investigation is on.