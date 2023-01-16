3-day International Book Fair begins in Chennai

CHENNAI: Placing itself among international standards, the Tamil Nadu government inaugurated the Chennai International Book Fair (CIBF) at YMCA ground in Nandanam on Monday.

The event scheduled between January 16 and 18 has been conducted by the Directorate of Public Libraries along with Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation and Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), besides the School Education Department (SED).

The event that is aimed for knowledge transfer will witness participation from more than 20 countries. Through this international event, Tamil Nadu is all set to share Tamil literature with other languages across the world. Before this, CIBF has been conducted in countries like London, Sharjah, Frankfurt, Bologna and Beijing, which are popular for conducting international book fairs.