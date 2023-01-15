THE ANTIQUITY OF EGMORE

CONNEMARA PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Connemara Public Library has 6,00,000 books including exceptional maps, prints and manuscripts. A National Library since 1955, Connemara began in 1861 when surplus books from England’s Haileybury College (training Indian civil servants) were sent to form the nucleus of the library.

Lord Connemara, the Governor of the Presidency, felt the need for a public library and laid the foundation stone, quite confident he would inaugurate the library too when completed. But soon thereafter he got embroiled in a scandalous affair involving several ladies and was caught red-handed by his wife who returned early from a holiday. He returned home in disgrace but a thankful government still named the library after him.

One should not be fooled by the drab concrete exterior of the library for inside is a treasure trove of colonial architecture too.