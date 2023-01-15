CMDA moots Green TDR to protect eco-sensitive spots

CHENNAI: In a bid to safeguard water bodies and eco-sensitive areas in the metropolis as well as to compensate the land owners who have patta lands on areas demarcated as waterbodies, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has mooted a Green TDR (Transferrable Development Rights).

Presently, TDR is allowed only for infrastructure projects, including road widening, the formation of new roads and others. An official privy to the development said the planning authority is preparing a proposal in this regard to be sent to the government. “The scheme will be implemented in CMDA if the government gives the go-ahead,” the official said.

The official explained that whenever land is required for restoration and maintenance of water bodies, landowners will be given transferrable development rights. They can monetise by selling the TDR. “Green TDR concept is implemented successfully in Telangana. If approved, it will be a win-win situation for the authorities that restore water bodies and landowners who have pattas,” he added.

While clarifying that the Green TDR is not directly linked to the reclassification of water bodies into other use zones, the official said Green TDR may be utilised by the land owners instead of seeking reclassification. “However, we should reclassify land use if and when the land owners approach reclassification. During the preparation of earlier master plans, water bodies were demarcated based on survey numbers without considering sub-division numbers. Such mistakes will be rectified in Third Master Plan. Presently, reclassifications are being approved by following existing rules,” he said.

The state government gave statutory status to TDR in July 2018 by amending Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act. Following this, the government announced several benefits to the land owners who part with their lands for infrastructural projects on a TDR basis in 2020. TDR allows governments to acquire land in exchange for development rights. TDR has been introduced to cut the cost of land acquisition and expedite project implementation. It allows the landowners to sell TDR to promoters, who can, in turn, build additional built-up areas in some other locality.