Car catches fire on Chennai airport premises

CHENNAI: A car went up in flames at the Air India workshop inside city airport on Friday evening. No person was injured. Vehicles belonging to Air India are repaired at the workshop. According to sources, there’s also a fuel filling station nearby. Around 5 pm on Friday, a van went astray and hit the barricades. On impact, the fuel tank caught fire. Soon, Fire Tenders rushed to the scene and put out the fire, preventing the spread to the fuel station. The driver of the car fled the scene, police said. A case has been registered and investigations are on.