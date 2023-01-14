Pongal spl: Crowd swells at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: With people from Chennai thronging their hometown for Pongal, several opted to air travel as reservations in bus and train were full.

As a result, ticket prices for Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchy, and Coimbatore flights from Chennai airport have skyrocketed.

Several people have also returned as no seats are left for the next two days.

There are 6 daily flights from Chennai to Madurai, 3 flights to Tuticorin, 4 flights to Tiruchy, and 6 flights to Coimbatore.

Three flights to Madurai via Bengaluru, two flights to Tuticorin, and two flights to Tiruchy are being operated from Chennai to deal with the rush.

During Deepavali, Christmas and New Year, Chennai airport operated additional flights to all destinations, including Madurai, Tuticorin, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Mumbai. However, this time instead of additional flights, services are available in circuitous route through Bengaluru. Due to this, the travel time has increased, just like ticket fares.