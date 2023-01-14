Police shoot at rape suspects; One suffers bullet wound

CHENNAI: Kancheepuram police on Saturday opened fire at two suspects, who were allegedly involved in a rape case and several theft and robbery cases in Sriperumbudur. They also allegedly posed as police personnel and sexually assaulted several women who return home after work in factories, by claiming that they have to be detained for enquiries.

One of the suspects suffered bullet injuries in the gun shot by police when the duo allegedly attacked the police personnel and attempted to escape, police sources said.

The suspects identified as Nagaraj, 32 and Prakash, 33 are from Gummidipoondi and are cousins.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the duo was involved in a series of robberies, snatching, and house break-ins in Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram and nearby areas.

They were also involved in the rape of a young woman who works in a factory in Sriperumbudur, recently.

Special teams which were formed to trace the suspects rounded them up near the Chembarambakkam lake when they attacked the police personnel with the weapons they had and tried to escape, police said.

Police opened fire in which Nagaraj suffered an injury on his right knee after a bullet hit his leg, while Prakash suffered an injury on his ankle after he suffered a fall.

The two of them were admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment. Police said that they are out of danger.

On Friday, Police had arrested five youths for the gang rape of a college student in Kancheepuram.