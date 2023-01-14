Don’t remove two litigants’ bunk shop before forming panel: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) not to remove two bunk shops functioning in Teynampet till the corporation constitutes the street vending committee.

Justice N Sathish kumar passed the orders on disposing of a petition filed by M Yoganath and Murugesan in Royapettah and Thiyagaraya Nagar respectively.

The petitioners sought direction to the GCC not to interfere in the running of the petitioners' bunk shops till the town vending committee was formed.

They further prayed for an order to the corporation to decide on their representation for running the bunk shops as per the provision of the Street Vendors [Protection of Livelihood Regulation] Act, 2014.

However, PT Ramadevi, standing Counsel for GCC submitted that the vending committee is yet to be constituted and they are awaiting orders from the government.

Recording the submissions, the judge directed the petitioners to give a fresh representation to the newly formed vending committee.

"..And on such representation being given, the vending committee shall consider the same and pass orders within a period of two months thereafter. Till such time, the respondents shall not interfere with the running of the petitioners' bunk shop, " Justice Sathish kumar noted.