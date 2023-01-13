Illegal wealth: 2 new charges added to dismiss police officers

As per the existing rules, the commissioner, head of the police force, DIG or SP, may at any time dismiss, suspend or reduce to a lower post or time scale or to a lower stage in time scale, any officer of the subordinate police (below the rank of inspector) who they shall believe is remiss or negligent in the discharge of duty or otherwise unfit for the same. The rules are clear that recovery from the pay can be ordered of any such officer of the whole or part of any pecuniary loss caused to government by his/her negligence or breach of order.