Illegal wealth: 2 new charges added to dismiss police officers
CHENNAI: In a new amendment brought to the TN police subordinate service rules, the home department had added disproportionate asset (DA) charges and charge of acceptance of illegal gratification as reasons to take disciplinary action including dismissal by State police chief or commissioner of police.
The provisions are added to the clauses of possible dismiss, suspend, members of the subordinate police officer at any time, by head of the force or commissioner of police, subject to the provisions of Article 311.
As per the existing rules, the commissioner, head of the police force, DIG or SP, may at any time dismiss, suspend or reduce to a lower post or time scale or to a lower stage in time scale, any officer of the subordinate police (below the rank of inspector) who they shall believe is remiss or negligent in the discharge of duty or otherwise unfit for the same. The rules are clear that recovery from the pay can be ordered of any such officer of the whole or part of any pecuniary loss caused to government by his/her negligence or breach of order.
As per the latest amendments, the new provisions for disciplinary action are the charge of possession of assets disproportionate to known source of income, the charge or acceptance from any person of any gratification, other than legal remuneration, as a motive or reward for doing or forbearing to do any official act or the charge of giving an undue advantage with an intention to induce member of the service to perform or not perform a public duty etc.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android