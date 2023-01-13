Discussion held to increase FSI along transport corridors

CHENNAI: Floor Space Index (FSI) along the major transport corridors will be increased in the city sooner, as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) discussed the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) scheme with other line departments.

A meeting was held in the CMDA headquarters on Friday, in which norms to implement the scheme were discussed. Officials from Chennai Corporation and other departments took part in the meeting.

It may be noted that an announcement was made during the previous state Budget session in Assembly to implement TOD.

The announcement said that in order to encourage transit-oriented development in certain corridors such as metro rail, suburban rail, national highways, and by-pass roads, the government has decided to raise the existing floor space index in adjoining areas.

In 2019, the State government increased the FSI from 1.5 FSI to 2 FSI and the planning permissions are being issued based on 2 FSI in addition to premium FSI (which is calculated based on road width). It is expected that FSI along the transport corridors would be increased up to 3.25 FSI.

In another development, the planning authority has invited consultants to prepare a detailed development plan for the Chennai Outer Ring Road Growth Corridor project, which is also was annouced during the budget session.