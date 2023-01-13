Derided for English skills, Class 11 student kills self

CHENNAI: Allegedly upset over being humiliated by her teacher for her English skills in front of her classmates, a 16-year-old girl died by suicide at her residence in Putheri in Kancheepuram district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Dhansiya, a student at a government-aided school. Her father, Rajinikanth is a government bus driver while mother, Latha is a housewife. Dhansiya is the middle child among the three girls, police said.

On Thursday evening, Dhansiya had come home upset and locked herself up in a room. Since she didn't come out for a long time, the family members broke the door open and found her unconscious. She was moved to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Subsequently, police took over investigations and found a suicide note in the house, in which the girl had written that she was not happy as the English teacher allegedly humiliated her in front of her classmates.

"She also felt bad that she couldn't catch up with English language as she did her early schooling in Tamil medium," a police officer said.

Police protection was increased in the school from Thursday night. Further investigations are on.