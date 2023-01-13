Colourful tales from the darkroom: The story of Satyajit CP

“My first film roll consists of pictures of sunlight through the coconut leaves and photos of my father. Curiosity is what drove me and that soon developed into a hobby. The photography projects assigned by my school gave me a lot of practice and exposure,” says Satyajit about his life in 1999; when it all began. He would have just been a photographer if his father had not prompted him to learn ‘photo kazhuvardhu’ meaning to develop films. With some assistance from V Karthick, a photographer, he set up his lab and set foot in the world of photography.