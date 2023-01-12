Pongal spl buses to ply from 6 places in Chennai from today

CHENNAI: Ahead of Pongal, special buses will run from Chennai to many parts of Tamil Nadu today for the convenience of people going to their hometowns to celebrate the festival.

In Chennai, 4,149 special buses for 3 days in addition to the regular service of 2,100 buses every day and 6,183 buses from other major cities will be operated.

The long-distance buses would be operated from Koyambedu, Madhavaram, KK Nagar, Tambaram Mepz Anna Bus Stand. Special buses are operated from 6 places namely Tambaram Railway Station Bus Stand, Poonamallee to various places.

3-10 connecting buses are being operated from various parts of the city by the Municipal Transport Authority from today to enable the public to go to 6 places without difficulty.

In order to avoid traffic congestion, the traffic department and the police have been instructed to avoid the Tambaram-Perungalathur route and take the Thiruporur-Chengalpattu or Sriperumbudur -Chengalpattu route.

The transport department has informed that even if the special buses are completely full, they are ready to run additional buses.

A round-the-clock control room for helping passengers in Koyambedu has been opened with numbers 9445014450 and 9445014436, Passengers can lodge complaints about exorbitant fares collected by the omnibuses through toll-free numbers 1800 425 6151 and 044 24749002.

There are help centers set up at 20 locations to help passengers arriving at bus stations.