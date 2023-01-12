Conmen distract ATM agent, flee with Rs 2 lakh
TIRUVALLUR: Police are on the lookout for a two-member gang that conned a 58-year-old private agent who refills ATM machines with cash and made away with Rs 2.1 lakh near Tiruvallur on Tuesday.
The victim Gopi, a resident of Thiruvalangadu worked as an agent who refills ATM machines with cash in a private firm in Theradi Street. On Tuesday, he took Rs 2.9 lakh from the bank and refilled Rs 80,000 in an ATM at Theradi Street and took the rest of the cash in a bag and reached his home on his two-wheeler.
As he parked the bike and was going into the house with the bag to have his lunch, two unidentified men called out to him and said that several currency notes fell out of his bag and were scattered on the street. “Believing them, Gopi rushed to the street to retrieve the Rs 10 and Rs 100 notes that were on the ground. When he was distracted, the two-member gang snatched his bag containing Rs 2.1 lakh and sped away on a bike,” police said. Based on a complaint by Gopi, police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the conmen.
