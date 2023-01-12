2,500 SIM cards seized; Chennai cops on lookout for Kerala couple

CHENNAI: Chennai police after seizing as many as 2,500 SIM cards from a locked house in Ice House area, are looking for an absconding couple who had been staying there.

Police identified the copule as Basheer - Sanija. The couple stayed in a house in Vaikolthotti street few months back.

Police reached the address along with BSNL officials on Wednesday. BSNL officials believe that the couple used to run a parallel telephone exchange to illegally provide connection for customers to make overseas calls.

Apart from the large quantity of SIM cards, police also recovered other equipment, related to communication, from the house.

The police had now sealed the house and are looking for the missing couple.