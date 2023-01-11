Pongal festival: MTC to operate 340 spl buses from Jan 12 to 14

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) would be operating 340 special buses from Thursday to Saturday for the benefit of passengers leaving for their home town to board long distances buses from six bus terminus for the Pongal festival.

The special buses would be operated to help passengers reach the six bus termini in the city from where more than 10,749 long-distance buses would be operated from January 12 to 14 in view of the Pongal festival.

An official release of the MTC said it would be operating a total of 340 special buses to the six bus termini including the MGR bus terminus at Koyambedu, Madhavaram, Tambaram MEPZ, Tambaram Railway Station, Poonamallee and K.K. Nagar.

The MTC would be operating 127 services from all important routes to the Koyambedu bus terminus followed by 115 services to Tambaram Railway Station, 57 services to Poonamallee, 26 services to Madhavaram, eight buses to K.K. Nagar and seven to Broadway, it added.

To facilitate the hassle-free return of passengers after the festival, MTC would be operating 50 special buses during the January 17 and 18 evenings and night and 125 buses in the early hours of January 18 and 19.