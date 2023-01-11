For grade rails, CMRL awards contract worth Rs 163 crore

CHENNAI: For the procurement of 60kg HH 1080 grade rails, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Wednesday awarded a contract worth Rs 163.31 crore to Mitsui & Co. Limited, Japan.

The total quantity of rails to be supplied is 13,885 MT and the production of these rails and testing will commence in April 2023. Further, the supply of these rails is allotted in three lots between September 2023 and February 2025.

The CMRL is planning to use these rails in corridor 3 between Madhavaram to Sholinganallur and corridor 5 between Madhavaram to CMBT tracks of CMRL phase 2 project.