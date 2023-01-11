Cold weather affects sale of fruits at Koyambedu market
CHENNAI: There was a steady flow of fruit supply at Koyambedu wholesale market ahead of the Pongal festival. Prices remain stable, and yet, the sale is to pick up due to the cold weather in Chennai for the past few days.
Traders claim that nearly 40% of the sale was impacted as customers hesitate to purchase fruits during the cold weather.
“The recent intense spell in neighbouring states spiked production, and the market received adequate supply. However, change in weather conditions plays a vital role in fruits sale. Even at noon, there’s a drop in temperature. This led to dull sales at the market, as people hesitate to buy fruits for the fear of falling sick,” said R Ramesh, a wholesale trader at Koyambedu market.
Usually, a week ahead of Pongal festival, there’s brisk sale at the market. The demand for fruits and prices increased drastically. However, now the situation is the opposite and it has affected sales by 40%. It has also led to increase in wastage at the fruit market.
“Marriage season will begin only after Pongal, and there haven’t been any temple festivals recently either, which are also some of the reasons for the drop in sale and prices. Within two days, fruits get spoiled, and we’re forced to dump them, especially oranges, sweet lime, and chikku. We hope that the sale will improve during the weekend and push up prices by at least 20-30%,” said K Jagadeesan, another trader at fruit market.
