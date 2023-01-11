Cold weather affects sale of fruits at Koyambedu market

“Marriage season will begin only after Pongal, and there haven’t been any temple festivals recently either, which are also some of the reasons for the drop in sale and prices. Within two days, fruits get spoiled, and we’re forced to dump them, especially oranges, sweet lime, and chikku. We hope that the sale will improve during the weekend and push up prices by at least 20-30%,” said K Jagadeesan, another trader at fruit market.