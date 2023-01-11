19-yr-old Chennai boy dies during Thunivu FDFS celebrations

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old youth who came to Rohini theatre in Koyambedu for the release of actor Ajith Kumar starter Thunivu died after he fell from the top of a tanker lorry, over which fans climbed up as part of the celebrations.

The deceased was identified as Bharath Kumar. The incident happened around midnight.

Actor Ajith Kumar’s release, Thunivu, released by Red Giant movies, had shows starting from 1 am on Wednesday across the State.

Fans of the actor who thronged the theatre from midnight occupied the Poonamallee High Road, causing ruckus.

As part of the celebrations, a group of youths stopped a water tanker and climbed on top of it and were dancing when Bharath Kumar allegedly lost balance and fell down.

He was moved to a hospital nearby, where he succumbed to his injuries.

While Actor Ajith’s Thunivu releases by 1 am, Actor Vijay’s release, Varisu was scheduled to have a 4 am show.

Fans of both the actors indulged in unruly acts tearing down banners of the movies, which created a tense atmosphere. Heavy police presence was deployed in the area and police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

Several fans online have pointed out to the exploitation by theatre managements who cash in on the popularity of these actors and arrange for DJ celebrations and other activities to make fans who don’t have tickets to arrive at their venue for their marketing.