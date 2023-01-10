Prices pinch purse strings: Middle class hit hard by inflation

“Based on cultivation, vegetable prices differ. Inflation was high in 2010–2011; it was above 15%. The State experienced monsoon failure, and even the government did not do much to improvise the agricultural sector. Also, during the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020, vegetable prices surged abnormally as there was severe shortage in supply due to lack of transportation,” stated P Sukumaran, secretary, Koyambedu Wholesale Market Merchants Association. “The State government has to improvise storage facilities for perishable commodities. It’s one of the ways that’d help farmers manage inflation for the next five years.”