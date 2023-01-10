Minimum temperature to drop by 2-3 degree Celsius in Chennai

CHENNAI: After an unusually warm December, the temperature started to drop in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai experienced cold weather due to easterly winds for the past few days. It is likely to continue, and the minimum temperature will decrease by 2 - 3 degree Celsius than normal for the next two days.

In addition, the northeast monsoon is expected to stop on January 12, stated the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC).

"As the easterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels, there is a drop in minimum temperature by two – three degree Celsius in the city and isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu. It is likely to continue for the next two days. However, Chennai had recorded 18 degree Celsius earlier, compared to that there is no abnormal decrease in the city, " said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, RMC.

He added that the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai is expected to experience northerly wind.

So, the maximum and minimum temperature will further decrease than normal temperature.

As per RMC, the maximum and minimum temperature in Chennai and its suburbs will be around 29 degree Celsius and 20 degree Celsius respectively.

In addition, the hilly ranges of The Nilgiris district are likely to witness ground frost during the night hours for the next two days due to the same.

Mist/haze will occur over interior districts of Tamil Nadu in the early morning hours.

As strong winds from northeasterly direction with speed reaching over 45 kmph – 55 kmph over Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area in Kanyakumari.

The centre advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next 48 hours.

Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John said, "The temperature during night hours is expected to fall during Pongal. For the last two years in January, the temperature in Chennai city did not drop below 20 degree Celsius. However, this year it is likely to record around 18 degree Celsius."

Meanwhile, the conditions are favourable for cessation of northeast monsoon rains over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Rayalaseema and adjoining areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and south interior Karnataka on January 12, stated the weather department.