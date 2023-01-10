City
Foreign currency seized, 2 arrested
CHENNAI: Customs officials seized foreign currencies worth Rs 38.47 lakh at the Chennai airport on Monday. The officials, who were checking the passengers who were about to board a flight to Colombo, intercepted two women passengers and a personal search found both of them concealing foreign currencies worth Rs 38.47 lakh. The same was seized and both the passengers were arrested. Further investigations are on.
