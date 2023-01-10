Drama after child locks mother in room; rescued in Ambattur

CHENNAI: Police and personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) on Monday rescued a 24-year-old software engineer and her two-year-old son who got locked in separate rooms in their house in Ambattur.

The woman, Aswini lived with her husband, Mohan Kumar and their son, Agilan, at a second floor apartment in Indian Bank colony, Ambattur.

The husband and wife are software engineers and both work at firms on Anna Salai in Chennai.

Aswini was working from home, taking care of the child. On Monday, Aswini had locked the main door of their apartment and left her child in the hall.

She was in one of the rooms, taking care of her office work, when the child managed to close the door and latch it from the outside.

On hearing the child's cries after a while, Aswini attempted to reach out to her son and realised that she was locked from outside.

Alarmed, she made a phone call and alerted her neighbours, who alerted the authorities. Subsequently, personnel from Ambattur Fire station reached the apartment and broke the locks and rescued the mother and the child.