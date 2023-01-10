Couple pledge fake gold in Vyasarpadi; Woman held

CHENNAI: A 36 year old woman was arrested by the City Police for pledging imitation jewellery with a pawn broker in Vyasarpadi and taking Rs 1 lakh from him.

The arrested woman was identified as J Divya, a resident of Ibrahim lane, Mannadi.

On January 3, Divya along with her husband, John went to a pawn broker and jewellery shop in Jeeva Nagar, Vyasarpadi.

The couple claimed to pawn a gold chain and told the pawn broker that their chain weighs around 26 grams and took a loan of Rs 1 lakh.

After the couple left, when the pawnbroker, Krishna lal (47) appraised the veracity of the jewellery, he found that it was not original gold.

When he tried to contact them on the phone numbers they gave him, they were out of reach after which he realised that he was cheated.

Based on a complaint by Krishnalal, Vyasarpadi police registered a case and launched a hunt for the couple.

Based on CCTV footage, police zeroed in on the suspects and on Monday, arrested the woman.

She was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.

Search is on for her husband, who escaped, police said.