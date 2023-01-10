Citizen Connect: Choolai residents seek steps to end stray menace
CHENNAI: The stray dog menace has raised serious concerns among the residents of Salai Street in Choolai. Residents are worried that the stray dogs are not vaccinated and sterilized and these dogs have bitten a couple of people recently. Though multiple complaints have been raised to the civic body authorities, no steps have been taken till now.
“More than 25 stray dogs are roaming in the street and their breeding is on a regular phase. It poses a threat to the public, as there are many educational institutions in the locality. These dogs stay inside a warehouse property managed by Chengalvarayan Trust, where trespassers are not allowed. But, the stray dogs get into it and they are fed by the people in the warehouse and local dog lovers,” said D Surendhar, a resident of Salai Street.
The residents claim that the dogs have neither been vaccinated nor sterilized by the civic body authorities. Recently, it had bitten a couple of people on the street. “We have informed the city corporation and when they inquired about the stray dogs to the warehouse people, they have mentioned that they are taking them away. And the corporation workers left the spot,” added Surendhar.
Every day, the corporation sanitation workers clean the mess created by the dogs as they rummage and scatter garbage from the dustbins placed on the street. It creates a health hazard for the public here. During the monsoon, the situation becomes even worse.
People urge the Greater Chennai Corporation to be strict when it comes to catching stray dogs. They just take a back seat when few residents oppose while catching the strays. The count should be monitored.
“The civic body authorities have been turning a blind eye to this hazard, instead of instilling safety in the neighbourhood. We earnestly request the Chengalvarayan Trustees to take prompt action to suppress further repercussions, in addition to ensuring the welfare of residents and school students in the vicinity,” said Kaushik Udayakumar, another resident of Salai Street.
However, the administrators of Chengalvarayan Trust claimed that they are not aware of the issue in the locality, as the warehouse has been rented out.
When contacted, Dr J Kamal Hussain, Veterinary officer, GCC said, “We have been vaccinating, and sterilizing the stray dogs every month zone wise. We will ensure that the dog population is controlled and vaccinate them.”
