City

Chennai Police install solar powered outpost at Marina beach

In addition to these, sleuths of the Coastal Security Group (CSG) also move in police vehicle with blinking lights along the shore to monitor the movements of public.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: With a view to enhance visible policing at Marina Beach area, the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has installed a new solar powered Out-Post (OP) at a strategic point on Marina beach for easier identification to public who are in need of assistance especially during night hours.

“This will also instil a sense of safety among public, during huge gatherings, besides acting as deterrence to culprits. It plays crucial role in reporting and tracing of missing children,” an official release stated.

In addition to these, sleuths of the Coastal Security Group (CSG) also move in police vehicle with blinking lights along the shore to monitor the movements of public.

The CSG anti-drowning teams along with GCP Marina patrols are now playing significant role of protecting those who attempt suicide, besides safeguarding public from drowning.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Marina Beach
Public
Greater Chennai Police
Coastal Security Group
Marina Beach area
solar powered Out-Post
huge gatherings
anti-drowning teams
GCP Marina patrols

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in