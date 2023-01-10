Chennai Police install solar powered outpost at Marina beach

CHENNAI: With a view to enhance visible policing at Marina Beach area, the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has installed a new solar powered Out-Post (OP) at a strategic point on Marina beach for easier identification to public who are in need of assistance especially during night hours.

“This will also instil a sense of safety among public, during huge gatherings, besides acting as deterrence to culprits. It plays crucial role in reporting and tracing of missing children,” an official release stated.

In addition to these, sleuths of the Coastal Security Group (CSG) also move in police vehicle with blinking lights along the shore to monitor the movements of public.

The CSG anti-drowning teams along with GCP Marina patrols are now playing significant role of protecting those who attempt suicide, besides safeguarding public from drowning.