Train diversion due to non inter-locking work: Check details

Train no 06405 Tiruchendur – Tirunelveli Express special leaving Tiruchendur Junction at 10.15 hrs and train no 06409 Tirunelveli – Tiruchendur Express special leaving Tirunelveli Junction at 16.05 hrs on 10th and 11th January, 2023 will be fully cancelled, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.
CHENNAI: The services of a pair of trains operated between Tiruchendur and Tirunelveli would be cancelled owing to non-interlocking work for facilitating track doubling work in Kovilpatti – Kumarapuram – Kadambur section of Madurai division.

